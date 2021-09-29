L&T in talks to merge its thermal power business with Sembcorp India

-
ALSO READ
Subsidiaries drive L&T's market capitalisation; stock gains 2.8%
Sembcorp to expand its renewable portfolio in India, eyes 30% CAGR
Sembcorp, Adani emerge as L-1 bidders in 1,200 MW wind energy auction
Boardroom bonanza: Dividend payout up 9% as India Inc sees recovery
Equity benchmark indices trade higher amid favourable global cues
-
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is in talks to merge its thermal power business with the Indian unit of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The share-swap deal will help India’s largest engineering conglomerate pare debt, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. The transaction could value the combined business at around $4.5 billion including debt, one of the people said.
L&T is considering moving as much as 100 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) of debt to the merged entity, according to the person. It may eventually seek a separate listing for the power business after the deal, the person said.
Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential transaction could change or talks could fall apart, the people said.
A representative for L&T didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while a representative for Sembcorp couldn’t immediately comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU