L&T launches B2B e-commerce platform L&T-SuFin to expand service biz

In line with its strategy to grow its presence in the services business, Larsen & Toubro on Monday announced the launch of L&T-SuFin an integrated e-commerce platform for B2B industrial products and services.

With over eight decades of experience in the manufacturing and EPC projects, has developed the platform to target in order to enable them to source their industrial supplies pan-India, digitally.

According to Bhadresh Pathak, business head, L&T-SuFin, the platform will be an end-to-end platform for all the requirements of MSME’s starting from product pricing, to financing, logistic and fulfillment. For sellers, L&T-SuFin is an opportunity to broaden their markets like never before. The platform is designed to reach out to buyers across categories and pan India geographies.

“This platform brings over eight decades of experience is managing and working with the partner ecosystem. We understand their needs and product requirements much better than other players,” added Pathak.

The platform already has 15,000 sellers and about 20,000 registered users. L&T-SuFin will host KYC-verified sellers and buyers vetted by and guarantee a last-mile delivery to over 15,000 pin codes. The platform will provide working capital to from a large array of banks and other financial institutions. The platform will also provide an online transaction facility for trading products and enabling services with a payment and settlement mechanism that will aid traditional enterprises to take on their newer digital-native competitors.

S N Subrahmanyan (SNS), CEO & MD, L&T, said, “As India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy, there lies a critical need to digitalize supply chains to enhance the overall global competitiveness of Indian industries, especially small and medium enterprises. With the launch of L&T-SuFin, we take yet another leap in our digital transformation journey, building on our legacy of trust and deep understanding of the ecosystem.”