L&T launches B2B e-commerce platform L&T-SuFin to expand service biz

-
ALSO READ
L&T consol Q3 PAT down 17% YoY at Rs 2,055 cr on input cost spike
L&T: Order execution, new initiatives key to long-term growth, say analysts
Here's why Osho Krishan is bullish on Larsen & Toubro, Balkrishna Inds
Larsen & Toubro gains 4% post Q2 results, strong order book position
Larsen & Toubro gains 4%, hits record high on hopes of strong order inflows
-
In line with its strategy to grow its presence in the services business, Larsen & Toubro on Monday announced the launch of L&T-SuFin an integrated e-commerce platform for B2B industrial products and services.
With over eight decades of experience in the manufacturing and EPC projects, L&T has developed the platform to target MSMEs in order to enable them to source their industrial supplies pan-India, digitally.
According to Bhadresh Pathak, business head, L&T-SuFin, the platform will be an end-to-end platform for all the requirements of MSME’s starting from product pricing, to financing, logistic and fulfillment. For sellers, L&T-SuFin is an opportunity to broaden their markets like never before. The platform is designed to reach out to buyers across categories and pan India geographies.
“This platform brings over eight decades of L&T experience is managing and working with the partner ecosystem. We understand their needs and product requirements much better than other players,” added Pathak.
The platform already has 15,000 sellers and about 20,000 registered users. L&T-SuFin will host KYC-verified sellers and buyers vetted by L&T and guarantee a last-mile delivery to over 15,000 pin codes. The platform will provide working capital to MSMEs from a large array of banks and other financial institutions. The platform will also provide an online transaction facility for trading products and enabling services with a payment and settlement mechanism that will aid traditional enterprises to take on their newer digital-native competitors.
S N Subrahmanyan (SNS), CEO & MD, L&T, said, “As India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy, there lies a critical need to digitalize supply chains to enhance the overall global competitiveness of Indian industries, especially small and medium enterprises. With the launch of L&T-SuFin, we take yet another leap in our digital transformation journey, building on our legacy of trust and deep understanding of the ecosystem.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU