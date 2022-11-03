JUST IN
L&T may conclude divestment of its road assets by the end of FY23
India's taxes on crypto transactions may 'kill the industry': Binance CEO
Logistics firm OBCL bags Rs 150-crore transportation contract from Vedanta
Shriram Properties Apr-Sep sales bookings climb 27% to Rs 747 crore
Twitter can allow users to see global content with ease: Musk to Ali Zafar
Indian gaming worth $2.6 bn in FY22, will grow four-fold by 2027: Report
Qualcomm gives downbeat forecast as Covid-19 lockdown affect phone market
Two-thirds of Indian technology enterprises hiring gig workers: Report
8i Ventures announces first close of second investment fund worth $50 mn
65% Indian firms now employing gig workers amid tech talent crunch: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India's taxes on crypto transactions may 'kill the industry': Binance CEO
Business Standard

L&T may conclude divestment of its road assets by the end of FY23

Exit from Hyderabad Metro, Nabha Power may take 2-3 years, says CFO R Shankar Raman

Topics
L&T  | L&T Hyderabad Metro | Nabha Power

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

L&T CFO, R Shankar Raman
L&T CFO R Shankar Raman

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) may conclude divestment of its road assets by the end of the current financial year (FY23), R Shankar Raman, the company’s whole-time director and chief financial officer, said in a conversation with Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on L&T

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 17:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.