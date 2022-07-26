L&T Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 1,702 cr; revenue up 22%

-
-
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday reported 45% jump in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) at Rs 1,702 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 "with strong execution witnessed in the infrastructure segment and riding on the sustaining growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio". L&T reported net profit of Rs 1,174 crore in Q1FY22.
The company's revenue rose 22% to Rs 35,853 crore in Q1FY23 as compared to Rs 29,335 crore in Q1FY22. International revenues during the quarter, at Rs 13,235 crore, constitute 37% of the total revenue.
"The Company secured orders worth Rs 41,805 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, registering a growth of 57% over corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter, orders were received across diverse segments like Public Spaces, Metros, Water Management & Waste Water, Minerals and Metal, Factories, Data Centers, Defence, Power Transmission and Distribution and Hydrocarbon Offshore sectors. International orders at Rs 17,842 crore during the quarter comprised 43% of the total order inflow," said L&T in a stock exchange filing.
The consolidated order book of the group is at a record Rs 3.63 trillion as on June 30, 2022, with international orders having a share of 28%.
On Tuesday, L&T's scrip on BSE closed 1.8% lower at Rs 1,750.60.
