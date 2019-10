Engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro posted a 6.83 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 2,770.43 crore for the quarter ended September 2019, from Rs 2,593.41 crore in the same quarter of 2018.

The firm's consolidated revenues were up 15.16 per cent to Rs 35,328.45 crore.

L&T's order book swelled to about Rs 3.03 trillion on the back of a 20 per cent surge in new contracts, at Rs 48,000 crore. Of this, the global order inflow was about Rs 16,675 crore, or 35 per cent of the total.

The company's stock ended 0.76 per cent down at Rs 1,430.95 on the Bombay Stock exchange. The results came in after the closing bell.