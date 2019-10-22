L&T's tech twins show contrasting fortunes; LTTS falls 10%, LTI gains 7%

The September quarter (Q2) results and outlook for L&T’s IT twins — L&T Infotech (LTI) and L&T Technology Services (LTTS) — were in contrast, and so was the market reaction. While LTI indicated that the second half would be strong, LTTS cut its growth guidance for the current financial year.

The cut in guidance did not go down well with the Street, which led to the LTTS stock shedding 10.45 per cent on Tuesday. On the other hand, LTI has gained about 7.5 per cent over the last couple of sessions. After muted performance over the last few quarters, LTI put up a ...