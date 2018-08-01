Appeal against Cognizant on 'mass firing' closed, employees' forum unhappy

-
The labour department in Chennai has reportedly closed an appeal against Cognizant Technology Solutions over alleged mass termination, triggering an angry response from a forum for employees that termed the move biased.
Authorities in Chennai advised a meeting between Cognizant, which denies the allegations, and the disgruntled employees for an amicable solution to the dispute.
The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) approached the labour department last year, and demanded their profiles on Cognizant’s portal be activated so that they can be assigned projects. They also demanded fair performance appraisals and salary increments and promotions that were due.
At a reconciliation meeting on Tuesday with the labour department, Cognizant reportedly said it had activated the profiles and asked the authorities concerned to close the issue. But FITE argued that no positive action had been taken by the company. Cognizant officials were not immediately available for a comment.
“FITE is completely upset over the Joint Labour Commissioner’s decision, and it is biased towards the employer and unfair to the employees… FITE has planned to take the issue with higher authorities and seek the appointment in the Secretariat of Tamil Nadu," said FITE General Secretary Vinod AJ.
