Ladies Who Lead raises seed funding from Akasa Air co-founder Aditya Ghosh

-
ALSO READ
India only overweight among the top four global emerging markets
From Anupriya Patel to Bharati Pawar, meet newly inducted women ministers
China corners bulk of EPFR flows in August among emerging markets
Women are overworked, underpaid, and more stressed: Deloitte study
Covid impact: More women have exited formal employment in India than men
-
Ladies Who Lead, a members-only platform for India’s top and emerging women leaders, has raised seed funding from industry leader and entrepreneur Aditya Ghosh and also appointed him as Chief Mentor. The quantum funding was not revealed in a press release issued by the platform.
Ladies Who Lead provides access to carefully curated monthly calendars with panels, talks, and more. These experiences are safe spaces for female leaders to share their experiences and collaborate for growth, the press release said.
Its notable members include Anjali Singh, MD-Deutsche Bank, Sakshi Chopra, Managing Director- Sequoia Capital, Tara Singh Vachani- Executive Chairperson, Mallika Sadani, Founder & CEO-The Moms Co. and Preeta Sukhtankar-CEO & Founder - The Label Life.
Aabha Bakaya, Founder, Ladies Who Lead, was quoted in press release as saying, “We are thrilled to have Aditya Ghosh join our platform that endeavours to encourage outstanding female leaders constantly making a difference in their respective fields. A pioneer, committed to excellence in every venture he undertakes. Aditya’s presence will not only add distinction but also open doors to a plethora of experiences and cognizance from diverse fields for our women founders.”
Ghosh is the co-founder of Akasa Air, the airline along with Vinay Dube and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
He is also the founder of Homage Advisers, Homage Ventures (the company that extended the seed funding to Ladies Who Lead), Homage Foundation and Homage Aviation.
Ghosh currently sits on the Board of Directors at Fabindia and OYO and is also the chairperson of SEWA Central, working with the social enterprises of Self-Employed Women’s Association, the Social Enterprise Central body of SEWA - a member-based organisation of 1.9 million self-employed women across the rural and urban sectors.
Ghosh has been a strong advocate of creating diversity at workplaces and supporting Women-led businesses as well as creating opportunities for women leaders.He has invested in a number of women founded and led ventures such Slurrpfarm, CreditEnable, Juggernaut and Blue Tokai.
Ghosh said in the press release, “I have been observing Ladies Who Lead from a distance for some time now and have nothing but respect and admiration for all that they have achieved in such a short period of time. I have also known Aabha Bakaya for over two decades now and there could not be a more passionate and capable leader who is so committed about the mission of supporting and encouraging women leaders.”
He added, “At Homage, we have a positive bias towards partnering with women leaders and entrepreneurs across sectors. We aspire to serve as a catalyst in creating an army of women leaders. I am delighted to have the opportunity to not only participate in LWL as a key investor but also thrilled to have the privilege of serving as the Chief Mentor.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU