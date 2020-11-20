Lakshmi Vilas shareholders, employees make their plea to RBI about merger

Investors and employees of (LVB), which is to merge with the Indian subsidiary of Singapore’s DBS Bank, gave their suggestions and objections to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the cut-off date set by the regulator ended on Friday.

Shareholders have requested the to reconsider its decision to delist LVB shares, Business Standard reported on Thursday. “With over 20 per cent retail investor participation, it would be in the best interest of all shareholders if we are able to get some value for our shares,” said an investor. Some large institutional investors have indicated that they may not challenge the decision, saying the law is quite clear. Once the invokes Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, it supersedes all other laws that would have been otherwise applicable for the central bank.

LVB employees have been told their jobs are safe for up to three years in the amalgamated bank, but that hasn’t convinced about the merger with India.

“The employees association has also recommended in favour of amalgamating with a public sector bank, akin to the stand taken by the bank’s union,” said a person aware of the development.

The proposed terms of amalgamation state that employees of LVB will be absorbed into the merged bank on the present terms of their employment. While LVB need not remunerate its employees based on the salary structure mandated by Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) given its recent exit from industry body, they had foregone salary increments for the past two years. Fearing that the salary arrears may not accrue to them upon merger with a foreign bank, employees have expressed their objection to a merger with India. Earlier the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) President had also said it was not in favour of India acquiring the Tamil Nadu based bank.

The RBI is expected to finalise the LVB-DBS Bank India merger terms by early next week. Citing its financial condition and eroding net worth, LVB was placed under moratorium on November 17 for a month. A cap of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on withdrawal of deposits till December 16, 2020.