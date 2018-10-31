L&T reports Q2 net profit of Rs 22.30 bn vs Rs 18.20 bn YoY

JUST IN
Tata Motors reports loss of Rs 10.49 billion on weak JLR sales in Q2
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro
A logo of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is pictured outside its Corporate office in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Engineering giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday posted a profit of Rs 22.3 billion for the second quarter ended September 2018.

The profit figure includes an exceptional gain of Rs 2.95 billion.
