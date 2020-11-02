Larsen & Toubro emerges as lowest bidder for second bullet train contract

-
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 7,289 crore for the C6 package of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited's (NHSRCL) bullet train project. This is the second contract for the company in the mega project.
The C6 package involves design and construction of civil and building works, including testing and commissioning on design-build lump-sum price basis for a double-line high-speed railway involving 87.5 km of viaducts and bridges, 25 crossing bridges, a tunnel, 97.50 km of roads, one station, a maintenance depot, four sub-maintenance depots, and a host of other associated structures.
The other bidders for this package were the Tata Projects-J Kumar Infrastructure Projects Ltd-NCC Ltd and AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd.-Ircon International-JMC Projects consortiums.
This comes close on the heels of the company becoming the lowest bidder for the design and construction of civil works for 47 per cent of the alignment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.
This tender is related to the alignment between Vapi (Zaroli village at the Maharashtra-Gujarat border) and Vadodara in Gujarat. This includes four stations -- Vapi, Billimora, Surat, and Bharuch -- and Surat Depot.
Last month, the company won one of the largest infrastructure tenders the country for design and construction of civil works for 47 per cent of the total alignment of Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.
Other bidders for the project were - Afcons Infrastructure – IRCON International – JMC Projects India - Consortium and NCC – Tata Project - J. Kumar Infra Projects - HSR Consortium. While L&T quoted Rs 24,985 crore for the 237-km stretch, the second nearest bidder, a consortium led by Tata Projects, quoted around Rs 28,228 crore.
