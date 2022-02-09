Leadership coaching company Peakperformer raises $3mn in seed fund

Peakperformer, an online leadership coaching company, on Wednesday said it has have closed $3 million in seed from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, alongside co-investors Antler India, Blume Founders Fund, and

The funds will be used for new markets, hiring talent and technology development.

Peakperformer focuses on leadership coaching for managers at all levels and help them build behavioural skills in an engaging, measurable and continuous way. The digital coaching platform enables organisations to create leaders at all career levels by coaching employees on areas like management, creative and communication skills through remote one-on-one sessions. Its curated mentoring topics include ‘Uncertainty and Decision Making’, ‘Ownership and Responsibility’ and Time Management amongst others.

“Peakperformer helps bridge the gaps in necessary managerial skills by providing access to the right resources on-demand. We offer personalised one-on-one coaching sessions that are aligned to both the individual’s and wider company’s goals and our coaches come from a diverse array of industries,” said Aishwarya Goel, a co-founder of the company.

Peakperformer works with a range of in the Internet, SaaS, pharmaceutical and financial sectors and these include notable brands like MPL, CRED, Pfizer and Societe Generale.

Peakperformer was founded in Bengaluru in September 2020 by Aishwarya Goel and Nilesh Agarwal. It is part of Surge's sixth cohort of 20 that build fresher, smarter solutions to help consumers and businesses adapt to a changing world.