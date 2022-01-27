Lee Fixel's Addition leads $14-mn funding in SaaS startup SuperOps.ai

SuperOps.ai, a unified professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, said it has raised $14 million in new The Series A fundraise was led by former Tiger Global Management executive Lee Fixel’s venture capital firm Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners. There was participation from existing investors, Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital. Angel investors, Giovanni Sanguily (CEO of Honey CRM), Sidharth Malik (CEO of CleverTap), Noel Wax and Lisa Woods (CEO and COO of Groundswell Group), and Abhi Kumar (Partner at M12 Ventures) have also participated.

The would enable the company to disrupt the stagnant managed service providers (MSP) market and take on legacy vendors with its newly launched AI-powered PSA-RMM platform. In beta since May 2021, SuperOps.ai now reveals the launch of its full-service platform, having already worked with over 30 clients to build a platform that meets the needs of MSPs.

As the MSP industry has seen little innovation over the last few decades, customers have been forced to work with clunky, outdated, and slow software. SuperOps.ai has entered the market to change the status quo, providing a unified PSA-RMM platform that is incredibly fast, powerful, intuitive and sleek – a stark contrast to the alternative – primarily on-premise software, known to be disjointed, slow and outdated.

“The MSP space is in desperate need of innovation and modern software to replace the existing legacy solutions. Customers have been stuck with bloated and extremely outdated on-premise tools,” said Arvind Parthiban, SuperOps.ai Co-founder and CEO. “SuperOps.ai is here to modernize the industry and provide users with smart, AI-powered, cloud-based software that is more efficient and effective. With our AI-powered PSA-RMM platform, clients can now focus on the core business and leave the old hurdles behind.”

Multiple surveys and studies have shown that MSPs face several challenges, such as increasing complexity in the tech demands of clients and difficulty in finding capable talent. Other challenges include customer acquisition issues, and struggles of managing multiple tools and platforms. MSPs currently use PSA and RMM tools that were not built to work together and require additional tools and plugins for requirements like IT Documentation or Project Management.

SuperOps.ai is a unified PSA-RMM platform, so everything is seamless. All the tools an MSP needs, including IT documentation or project management, is available within the platform. Most importantly, SuperOps.ai is built entirely on the cloud, so MSPs can deploy their services through a tool built with today’s technology and capabilities.

“We’re excited to support SuperOps.ai as they bring about a much-needed change in the MSP space, a field that has not yet benefited from the pace of technological innovation seen across most other industries,” said Lee Fixel of Addition. “SuperOps.ai’s vision of bringing AI and automation to MSPs is being driven by an impressive and solutions-focused team, and we look forward to partnering with them as they lead the digital transformation of the MSP market.”

In addition, SuperOps.ai boasts a number of features, automations, workflows, and runbooks in ticketing that enable an MSP to proactively deal with their client’s IT issues and be on top of operations. It has launched Intelligent Alerting to further improve MSP productivity, cutting through the noise and highlighting the alert that is most critical to ensuring happy clients.

SuperOps.ai has built their platform by identifying the numerous downfalls of legacy technology. In doing so, they have revealed enormous opportunities for growth and innovation to be realized. The global managed services market is projected to grow from $243.33 billion in 2021 to $557.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2021-28. The MSP industry is estimated to have over 150,000 players—a majority of them SMB businesses employing just a handful of technicians. SuperOps.ai’s investors have also recognized this opportunity and applaud the company’s pioneering efforts in challenging the status quo.

“Arvind (Parthiban) and Jayakumar (Karumbasalam, co-founder and CTO) are experts on the MSP market and over the last few months, the SuperOps.ai team has built a category redefining product with exciting customer feedback,” said Tarun Davda, managing director at Matrix India. “We're delighted to be doubling down on our investment in SuperOps.ai as they transform how MSPs operate and welcome Addition and Tanglin to the partnership.”

Akarsh Shrivastava, Principal at Elevation Capital, said PSA and RMM software form the backbone of MSP operations. Current products used by IT MSPs were created years, if not decades, back. “SuperOps.ai has reimagined these products for MSPs, which not only make it extremely easy and seamless for MSPs but also equips them to handle challenges that come with tailwinds like cloud migration and remote work,” said Shrivastava. “We have always been fascinated by Arvind and Jay’s understanding of the space and the team they have built. Super excited to double down on our partnership.”

The unwavering trends of cloud-first environments, as well as the increased demands and nuances of remote workforce realities, further demonstrate the need for modern technologies that support distributed organizations. SuperOps.ai is now capable and ready to be the innovative force that adapts the industry—improving the effectiveness and efficiency of MSPs and IT delivery service providers globally.