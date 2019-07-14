Lenders to initiate independent verification of crisis-hit DHFL's numbers

Lenders to crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will begin an independent validation of its performance numbers through exercises like a forensic audit and look into a quality wholesale book and impact on its capital base. Senior bank executives said the unaudited numbers gave some idea about where the situation stood at the end of FY19.

The company is being considered for debt restructuring and that requires much deeper scrutiny. DHFL announced its standalone unaudited results on Saturday for the March 2019 quarter, reporting a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore owing to ...