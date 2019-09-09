Lending to group firm was a mistake, says McLeod Russel's Khaitan

Reassuring shareholders of his commitment to stave off the financial crisis at which prompted the company to sell its tea estates, Aditya Khaitan, the firm's chairman said lending to group entity Engineering was a “mistake”.

Responding to shareholders who repeatedly questioned Khaitan about the rationale behind issuing inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to whose repayment has now become uncertain, he said, “It was a mistake. The company that was lent to (McNally Bharat) was in serious trouble and the mistake we made was to see whether that company could turn around.”

“It (McNally Bharat) was in the infrastructure space and we believed India would need infrastructure and we felt that it could be the next business and growth for the (Williamson Magor) group, Khaita said, regretting that the time it took for to revive and grow has taken a toll on and the group.

A section of shareholders said McNally's failure to repay the ICD that McLeod had lent it badly affected the latter's financial position, leading to the sale its of assets and bringing its share price to an all-time low of around Rs 11-12. They said promoters pledging had also increased and lenders had started invoking their pledges.

“Did we give our money to McNally? You transferred the cash to McNally. Is this how you reward the trust of shareholders,” an annoyed shareholder asked.

Khaitan, however, assured shareholders that a group level restructuring is underway, involving debt recasting, sale of assets and roping in strategic investors to tide over the ongoing group level crisis.

McLeod’s total debt is around Rs 1,700 crore while McNally’s debt is estimated at around Rs 1,500 crore.

While the tea arm of the Williamson Magor Group (WMG) has been selling its estates to raise capital to service the loans, the Kolkata bench of NCLT issued a temporary stay on any further sales after one of McLeod’s financial creditors moved the tribunal to recover its dues.

On the other hand, Eveready Industries, the flagship of WMG is in talks with investors for strategic sale. Asked about the ongoing negotiations for the sale of Eveready’s battery and flashlight business to Duracell, Khaitan said, “Discussions are still on and so I cannot comment on the development.” Eveready’s managing director, Amritanshu Khaitan, who is also on the board of McLeod, was not present in the AGM.

However, Eveready has sold two land parcels to raise money to pare its own debts.

In a filing with the BSE, Eveready said, “As a part of business strategy, various strategic options, joint ventures, commercial arrangements involving the company are evaluated and considered from time to time. However, as of this time, no definitive decision around any such possible options has been made by the company”.

McNally, the troubled engineering entity of WMG, has signed a deal with a consortium of investors led by Turbovent Industries for infusion of Rs 150 crore, subject to approval of a resolution plan outside the scope of NCLT.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, the lead banker to McLeod, has appointed SBI Caps to come up with a proposal to recast the company’s debt which includes reducing interest rates and converting short-term debt into long-term.

Shareholders also pointed out that several directors who were serving on the board of McLeod have resigned and asked Khaitan to withdraw a resolution which proposed to waive off the recovery of an amount of Rs 2.66 crore which McLeod paid to Aditya Khaitan in 2016-17.

Khaitan said McLeod has already stopped further lending to McNally and each of the WMG entities, which includes McLeod Russel, McNally Bharat and Eveready, will have to chart their own individual path.

Shares of McLeod shed 1.23 per cent on the BSE to close at Rs 11.23, while the Eveready scrip lost 4.99 per cent at Rs 70.50. Stock prices of McNally went south by 4.86 per cent at Rs 4.50.

McLeod’s former auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, resigned after giving an adverse opinion. According to Deloitte, McLeod’s current liabilities exceeded current assets by Rs 1,436 crore as on end-March 2019. In 2018-19, it adds, the company was unable to discharge its obligations on repayment of loans and settlement of other financial and non-financial liabilities, including statutory ones.

ICDs given by McLeod to promoter group and certain other amounted to Rs 2,845.95 crore as on June 30.