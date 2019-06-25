Lenovo re-adopts dual brand strategy to revive smartphone sales in India

Chinese consumer electronics major Lenovo has adopted a revival plan for India’s fast-growing smartphone market. Once the dominant player, the company is shifting its focus back to two models — Lenovo and Motorola — two years after it deviated from the tested formula.

In the financial year 2018-19 (FY19), the group turned profitable globally — for the first time since acquiring Motorola from Google in 2014. The Beijing-headquartered company had almost withdrawn the Lenovo brand in early 2017 from India, but is now again pushing the low- to mid-range ...