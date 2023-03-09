Lenskart in talks to raise $600 mn amid funding winter for start-ups

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and private equity fund ChrysCapital are in negotiations to acquire a stake in eyewear start-up for about $600 million, according to sources.

Delhi-based Lenskart’s valuation is expected to be at $4.5 billion. ChrysCapital, which has backed start-ups Dream11, Xpressbees and FirstCry in India, is expected to invest $100 million in .

“The conversations are going on and the deal may be announced in a few weeks,” said a person familiar with the matter. “If the deal is done, then it is a significant validation for an omnichannel startup which is growing at a good pace amid the funding winter.”

didn’t answer Business Standard’s request for a comment.

A large investment in Lenskart will come at a time when start-ups are under stress and are laying off employees. As many as 58 per cent of founders of Indian start-ups expect to become tougher in 2023 and hiring muted, according to InnoVen’s ‘India Startup Outlook Report’. Only 53 per cent of founders had a positive experience while trying to raise funds last year compared to 92 per cent in 2021.

Lenskart’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 66 per cent to Rs 1,502 crore in FY22, compared to Rs 905 crore last year. The SoftBank-backed company reported losses of Rs 102 crore in FY22 after reporting a profit of Rs 28 crore in the previous financial year, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

Lenskart was founded by Peyush Bansal, a former Microsoft employee, in 2010 along with co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi.

Lenskart has raised $1.06 billion in more than 19 funding rounds, according to the data platform Tracxn. It is backed by investors such as TPG, KKR, Temasek and SoftBank. The firm aims to ship 300-400 million spectacles a year and serve 50 per cent of users in India. As part of that strategy, the company is setting up the world's largest eyewear manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. It shall have the capacity to ship 50 million pairs of eyewear a year. Bansal is investing about $150 million to build this facility.

The firm recently closed a $200-million funding round, led by Alpha Wave Global (previously Falcon Edge), where its valuation rose by over a third to $4.5 billion, according to sources.

Lenskart recently bought a majority stake in Japan’s direct-to-consumer eyewear brand Owndays. This acquisition is expanding Lenskart’s presence in 13 Asian markets. The deal is estimated to be worth $400 million, according to sources.