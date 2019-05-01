Less than seven days of coal stock at country's 23 power plants: CEA data

It is ironical that the power plants attached to the mines of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) are the ones with scarce coal stocks for less than a week at a time when SECL has crossed the 150-million-tonne production mark. According to the latest data of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as many as 23 thermal power stations in the country have coal stocks for less than seven days.

Of the 23, nearly 10 receive their fuel supply from SECL, the country’s largest coal production company. These plants include state-owned NTPC’s 2,600-Mw Korba super thermal ...