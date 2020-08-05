Lessons from Covid-19: Work-life balance is more nuanced now, says Daruwala

The new work life What we are going through is a black swan event. Each one of us has been impacted and I am no exception. Both our personal and work lives have been disrupted in a way no one could’ve predicted.

My style of working has always been direct. For example, if there’s a resolution needed or something to be done, I quickly get all relevant people into a room and set the ball rolling, which isn’t possible now. Meeting clients personally, which has always been a priority, has also been shelved. I have been using virtual meetings and calls ...