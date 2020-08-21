Lessons from Covid-19: WFH means Do-It-All-Yourself, says V Vaidyanathan

The new work life There are many positives — through video apps, we can call additional participants into a meeting in seconds. We can record meetings for posterity. Meetings can happen any time. Meetings start on time usually.

I worked from home for a while, but now I’m back in office, full-time, every day. I got tired of WFH because it glues you to a screen. The in-person debate is always more effective — you can see the body language and the gestures. So I long for offices to be full again, but this time powered with video as a supplement for those who can’t ...