This Indian start-up is making algo trading possible for everyone

When Harsha Manohar started automated (algo) trading of stocks in 2010, he faced three major issues -- the available platforms were not simple enough to allow him to execute every strategy, there was no way he could validate his plans and he lost a lot of time in tracking stock movements manually. Manohar is now the CEO of Streak AI Technologies, a start-up that he founded with Vipul Divyanshu and Jayalakshmi Manohar in 2007.

The start-up, while addressing the issues that once Manohar faced, aims to create a level playing field for all investors in stock trade. While doing away with ...