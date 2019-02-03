Leverage Edu, higher education platform, is solving the career maze with AI

What and where should I study next? Are there jobs available in this career? What is my interest? Like for most students who are on the verge of choosing their career, these were questions troubling Delhi University student Sarthi Dhawan a few years back. “Being a commerce student, I had an extremely diverse background. I had previously interned with disparate firms and performed a variety of roles in sales, management, derivatives trading and equity research.

My mind was torn between Master of Finance and Master of Management,” he says. Dhawan finally chose to ...