Liberty House moves NCLT over 'incorrectness' of Amtek Auto valuation

Sanjeev Gupta-led Liberty House Group, the London-based industrial and metals company, has in an application to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleged misrepresentations of facts and other mistakes that have affected the valuation of insolvent Amtek Auto, for which it had successfully bid.

Earlier, the tribunal had ordered Liberty House to withdraw its proposed resolution plan for Amtek, saying the company was “non-serious and casual”, as it refused to give a bank guarantee. The next hearing at NCLT is on December 18. “The company (Liberty House) is still ...