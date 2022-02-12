LIC DRHP unlikely to reveal size of IPO; Board to meet again on Sunday

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) may just specify the dilution of the government’s 5 per cent equity in the insurer and is unlikely to mention the issue size because there haven’t been enough consultations on its valuation with potential investors, officials in the know said. “If there would have been a fresh issue of shares, and the raising of fresh capital by LIC, the issue size would have been specified.

But this is an offer for sale as the government is selling its shares in ...