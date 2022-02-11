LIC IPO: DRHP, issue date and size, valuation--everything you need to know

-
ALSO READ
LIC agents to steer awareness campaign for retail investors ahead of IPO
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
LIC share sale may fetch govt up to Rs 65,000 cr; DRHP filing likely today
Getting IPO-ready: LIC boosts shareholders' corpus to Rs 6,600 crore
Govt extends term of IPO-bound LIC's chairman & MD by one year
-
The government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest insurance firm, has planned an initial public offering (IPO) that could be launched next month.
The LIC board is expected to meet on Friday, and is likely to submit a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the market regulator, Sebi. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) approved LIC's proposal on February 9.
The board is also expected to discuss a likely discount and the portion to be reserved for policyholders.
LIC has a majority share of the life insurance market in India. The government hopes to raise as much as $12 billion from selling a stake in the IPO, according to reports.
ALSO READ: LIC share sale may fetch govt up to Rs 65,000 cr; DRHP filing likely today
Under the current plans, the government will keep the majority of its stake in LIC. The stake cannot come below 51 per cent by law and that will be retained and even in 5 years, it could not sell more than 25 per cent of its stake in LIC.
LIC IPO: Issue size
The government is planning to offload around 5 per cent of the shares it owns in LIC. The embedded value of the company has been estimated at over Rs 5 trillion. The valuation of LIC IPO will be around three to five times the embedded value. The valuation of the mega LIC IPO could be around Rs 15 trillion. The government may sell 316 million shares.
Reserve portion for policyholders
LIC has over 29 million policyholders and around 1.3 million agents. A portion of the much-awaited LIC IPO will be reserved for them. Around 10 per cent of the LIC IPO would be set aside for the LIC policyholders.
LIC business growth
At 64.1 per cent or with a gross written premium (GWP) of $56.4 billion, LIC's market share is unparalleled globally. The New business premium stands at 66.2 per cent and the number of individual policies stands at 74.6 per cent.
LIC has 2,048 Branch offices, eight zonal offices, 113 divisional offices
The standalone assets under management (AUM) in FY21 stood at Rs 36.7 trillion vs Rs 16.8 trillion in FY20.
LIC has LIC Pension Fund, LIC Cards Services, IDBI Bank, LIC Housing Finance, LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Company and LIC Mutual Fund AMC as its subsidiaries.
In terms of total assets, LIC is the sixth largest with $522 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU