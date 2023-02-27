JUST IN
Private equity firms Bain, KKR, Nibe Vie for $1.3 bn Fujitsu unit stake
In a month, LIC stock down 15%, out of top 10 in market capitalisation
Adani stocks trading at valuation premium over Sensex companies
SAIL-Bhilai receives special quality plates order in Chhattisgarh
Wipro announces new global business line model to meet client priorities
HC asks Centre to decide on attaching DMRC's assets for payment to RInfra
NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment
SpiceJet debt recast: Carlyle Aviation to pick up 7.5% stake in airline
Air India's premium avatar by mid-2024; Maharaja stays: CEO Wilson
Nine Adani firms end lower; group's combined mcap falls to Rs 6.81 trn
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani stocks trading at valuation premium over Sensex companies
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

In a month, LIC stock down 15%, out of top 10 in market capitalisation

The state-owned insurer's market value is now down Rs 2.4 trillion, or 40 per cent, compared to initial public offering levels

Topics
LIC  | Adani Group

Samie Modak 

LIC extends losing streak, hits record low amid decline in Adani stocks

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India hit fresh record lows on Monday amid sustained decline in Adani Group stocks. Its stock finished at Rs 567.8, down 2.9 per cent over its previous close.

The state-owned insurer’s market value is now down Rs 2.4 trillion, or 40 per cent, compared to initial public offering levels.

In the past month, shares of LIC have plunged 15 per cent — the most among mega caps. LIC’s market capitalisation ranking has now slipped to 12, from 6 at the time of listing.

Even though Adani Group stocks account for less than 1 per cent of LIC’s equity portfolio, the market has severely battered its stock. As on January 31, LIC’s equity and debt holding in Adani scrips stood at a little less than Rs 36,000 crore. The value of its equity purchase was Rs 30,127 crore. After a precipitous fall in Adani shares, the value of its holdings slipped below the cost of acquisition, stoking concern.

Analysts say investors are worried about the impact on LIC’s business due to the negative sentiment created by its exposure to Adani Group. Besides, there is a constant overhang of misuse of LIC as a white knight for government disinvestment.

Currently, the government holds a 96.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth and close to 2 per cent in retail. Overseas funds hold just 0.17 per cent. Hence, LIC’s value erosion is hurting the exchequer and citizens more than anyone else.

chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 22:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.