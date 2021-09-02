LIC IPO: Govt floats fresh RFP for legal adviser as law firms shy away

-
ALSO READ
Gradual tweaks to LIC surplus payouts likely; Finmin exploring a glide path
LIC IPO: Centre plans big push to participation by retail investors
Govt may permit foreign direct investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO
Govt dials investors ahead of LIC's IPO; embedded value expected by August
16 merchant banks in fray for lead managers to LIC IPO, govt may choose 10
-
The government has floated a new request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a legal advisor to assist the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as the first tender failed to receive adequate response from law firms.
In the revised RFP, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has specified that the time limit for validity of the financial bids shall be three years implying that the law firm will assist LIC and the government for three years from the time of placing the bid. The previous bid document had stated bidders cannot prescribe any time limit for validity of the financial bid, keeping the timeline of their work open-ended.
The timeline has been introduced to precisely define the scope of work of legal advisors.
Law firms will have to submit their bids by September 16. The bids will be opened the next day, and the selected intermediary would be intimated.
Legal advisers are required to submit a proposal in a consortium with an international law firm with similar experience and expertise in public offerings in capital markets. The international law firm, with whom domestic law firms would tie up, should have the experience of managing Indian capital market transactions as advisers or underwriters.
The selected law firm will have to prepare the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Red Herring Prospectus and the final prospectus for filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the stock exchanges. It will also have to draft responses to queries related to the IPO received from Sebi, exchanges, depositories, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) until the completion of all activities relating to public offering.
The legal advisor will also be required to review disclosures regarding other ventures promoted or partnered by LIC, and also examine litigation against the insurer and its directors, subsidiary companies, and joint ventures, among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU