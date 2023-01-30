JUST IN
Abu Dhabi-based firm IHC to invest $400 mn in Adani Enterprises FPO
LIC not to invest beyond board-approved cap of Rs 300 cr in Adani FPO

Will engage with Adani management for clarifications Hindenburg charges

Topics
LIC  | Adani Group | Investment

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will not invest over the board-approved limit of Rs 300 crore in the follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprise even as it plans to engage with the business conglomerate to seek clarification over charges made by Hindenburg Research.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 17:29 IST

