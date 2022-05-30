LIC Q4 standalone PAT declines 18%, firm declares dividend of Rs 1.5

India's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday reported 18% decline in standalone net profit of Rs 2,372 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,893 crore in Q4FY21.

Its net premium income rose 18% to Rs 1.44 trillion for Q4FY22 as against Rs 1.22 trillion in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors of recommended dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.8% higher at Rs 836.50. The company’s income from investments came in at Rs 67,855.59 crore, almost flat compared to 67,684.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Solvency ratio of LIC, which got listed earlier this month, was 1.85 in Q4FY22 as compared to 1.77 in Q4FY21.

Its 13-month persistency ratio was at 69.24% in March quarter as against 73.94% a year ago.