LIC top leadership likely to see a complete reshuffle next year

With Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Chairman Vijay Kumar Sharma nearing retirement and three of its managing directors to follow suit in the next few months, the organisation is likely to see a rehaul at the top.

This is, unless the central government renews Sharma’s term. “If, in case, Sharma demits office after the end of his term and the government does not give him an extension, then one of its managing directors may be made temporary in-charge until the government appoints a full-fledged one,” sources said. Sharma’s superannuation is due at ...