Lincoln Pharma plans to foray into regulated markets, upgrades facility

Ahmedabad-based drugmaker Lincoln Pharmaceuticals plans to foray into regulated markets such as Europe, Australia, and Brazil, in line with its plan to grow overseas footprint. The company has upgraded its manufacturing facility at Khatraj near Ahmedabad with Rs 30-crore investment to meet regulatory standards of these countries.

It is also planning a green field facility, which would be built as per regulated market standards to cater exclusively to these regions. “Documents and dossiers are ready for products meant for regulated markets. Inspection by regulatory authorities ...