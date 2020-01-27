Little Caesars Pizza enters India with two stores, eyes 10 more by 2020-end

Having forayed into India with its first two stores in Ahmedabad to be launched on January 29, US-based Little Caesars is eyeing a total of 12 stores by end of 2020.

Considered as the third largest pizza chain in the world in terms of total stores, Little Caesars works on a franchisee based model with its two (QSRs) in Ahmedabad being owned and operated by franchisee, Phoenix Enterprise Nexus India Private Limited. The franchisee company is managed by Nandish Patel, who also owns several Little Caesars Pizza restaurants in the United States of America.

"We got two stores so far. Between now and end of 2020 there will be 10 or so more stores. Beyond that, we don't have any intention of stopping at anything less that you would expect a large pizza chain to have in this market," Paula Vissing, Senior Vice President of International for Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc. told Business Standard.

Operating in 26 countries and territories worldwide, Little Caesars continues to expand its international footprint with new restaurants throughout Asia. While it has launched with two veg-only pizza restaurants in Ahmedabad as part of its India foray, it plans to adapt its menu to the local market which may involve non-veg stores outside of Gujarat.

Talking about India as a market for the US-based pizza chain, Vissing said, "India is an incredibly important new market for Little Caesars and we anticipate significant growth throughout the country in the next several years. It doesn't seem unreasonable to expect that India at some point of time in future would be the largest market for us outside of the United States."

In Ahmedabad, Little Caesars will introduce an all-Vegetarian menu featuring a signature 10" 'Hot-N-Ready' Veggie Pizza for Rs 159 all day, every day, plus other delicious offerings.

Apart from convenience in form of its innovative hot-n-ready concept which allows customers to simply stop in and carry out a selection of freshly made pizza and side items without waiting or ordering ahead, the company is banking on affordability and quality to drive business in India, the US and other markets.