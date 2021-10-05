Live video startup 100ms raises $4.5mn in seed round led by Accel

Video company 100ms said on Tuesday it has raised $4.5 million in a seed- round led by Accel and joined by Strive.vc, aiming to use the funds for building a engineering team and improving its products.

100ms provides infrastructure that allows to add Zoom-style video conferencing inside their apps. It was founded by the team that built live video infrastructure at Facebook and Disney-Hotstar.

Kshitij Gupta, Aniket Behera and Sarvesh Dwivedi solved these problems while building some of the world’s largest live video infrastructure deployments at Facebook and Disney-Hotstar. They launched 100ms in October 2020 with a view to democratise access to live video infrastructure for everyone.

They have quickly signed up clients like Paytm Insider, BookMyShow Townscript and Circle, and were voted #1 product of the day on producthunt.

The market for live audio/video infrastructure services is forecast to grow from $4.2 billion in 2019 to $17.7 billion in 2024. The rapid growth is being driven by enterprises across industries who are unbundling Zoom - edtech, telehealth, retail, gaming, fitness, social networks, virtual events.

“Being a video engineer all my life, I understand the complexity of adding live video at scale. For a long time, this infrastructure has only been available to very few developers. We started 100ms to build live video infrastructure for the world. Our SDKs are supported on all platforms including ios/android/web and are equipped to build high quality video along with all the edge cases in just a few lines of code. Our infrastructure is designed to handle the scale and offers super low latency across the world," commented Kshitij Gupta, co- founder and CEO, 100ms.

On leading the investment round Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner at Accel, said, “We believe all apps in the future will have video and audio embedded in them. 100ms is the best team to create the best in class developer product to enable this.”

"An open extendable platform, built by experts in audio/video streaming, and supported by a budding engaged community instantly convinced us that the 100ms team is building a global-leading dev infra company,”said, Nikhil Kapur, Partner at STRIVE.vc who also participated in the investment round.