Lizol, Dettol, Lifebuoy add gloss and sparkle with celebs, TikTok stars

The ordinary cleaning agent is having a moment. Demand has never been higher, nor has its presence in the monthly essentials list been more secure.

Besides, it isn’t every day that disinfectants get a mention in a White House briefing, leading to heaps of memes and conversations around the brands in the category. Naturally then there has been a surge in advertising by these brands; Lizol, Harpic, Dettol, Lifebuoy have all held steady on the list of top 10 advertisers on TV as per data from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) for weeks. But more importantly, marketers point ...