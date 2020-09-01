Loan recast, fund infusion by promoters key to keep Vodafone-Idea afloat

Just as the verdict on AGR (adjusted gross revenue) was pronounced by the Supreme Court, Vodafone Idea’s (VIL) stock plunged to over 14 per cent intra-day, and along with it took the Nifty Bank index and the two key private sector bank stocks--IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank.

While IndusInd Bank's stock recouped much of the losses subsequently, IDFC First Bank didn’t find much luck. Ironically, IDFC First Bank has the highest provisioning (70 per cent of loan outstanding) among those exposed to VIL. “Since some of the banks have made provisioning towards VIL in ...