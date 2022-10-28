JUST IN
Business Standard

Loans to arms had Rs 1,755-crore impact on Reliance Capital in FY20: Audit

Nageswara Rao Y is the administrator of Reliance Capital

Topics
Reliance Capital

Press Trust of India 

Reliance Capital
The administrator of Reliance Capital appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, took assistance from transaction auditor BDO India LLP to conduct an investigation of the affairs of the company related to the company's transactions.

Loans given by Reliance Capital to various group entities during 2019-20 caused a financial impact of over Rs 1,755 crore, according to a transaction auditor report submitted to the administrator of the insolvency-bound firm.

Based on the observations of the transaction auditor, the administrator on October 22, 2022, filed applications in respect of disbursements to a total of seven companies before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Reliance Capital said in various regulatory filings on Friday.

All these transactions were in the nature of loans given by Reliance Capital to the entities involved. In separate filings to stock exchanges, the administrator on the basis of the report from BDO said there was an estimated impact of Rs 1,142.08 crore by way of a loan to Reliance Entertainment Network; Rs 203.01 crore to Reliance Unicorn Enterprises; Rs 162.91 crore to Reliance Big Entertainment (RBEPL); Rs 131.52 crore to Reliance Broadcast Network (RBNL); Rs 59.12 crore to Reliance Business Broadcast News Holding.

Also, there was an impact of Rs 39.30 crore by way of loans to Reliance Alpha Services and Rs 17.24 crore to Zapak Digital Entertainment (Zapak). Nageswara Rao Y is the administrator of Reliance Capital. He was appointed in accordance with the provisions of the Code as per the order of the NCLT bench in Mumbai dated December 6, 2021.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 23:29 IST

