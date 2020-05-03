Lockdown effect: Single screens push for more in a bid for survival

Can a pandemic bring single screens back in the reckoning? Indian films earned Rs 19,100 crore in 2019. More than 9,000 cinema screens across India brought in Rs 11,500 crore of that. Of these, 3,500 multiplex screens bring in just over half, making them the single-biggest revenue earner.

On the other hand, single screens bring in the footfalls; they sold a billion of the 1.46 billion tickets bought last year. However, over two decades now, as multiplexes, TV and OTT became popular, single screens have been struggling. From over 12,000 single screens in 2000, India is down to 5,500 ...