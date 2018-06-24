Logistics solutions provider Locus targets two million orders a day by 2019

In the wake of a nationwide uproar after an Uber driver raped a passenger in Delhi in December 2014, Nitin Rastogi and Geet Garg developed RideSafe, a real-time route deviation detection application for women’s safety. The application, however, was a hit among food tech companies.

Surprised, the duo, who earlier worked for Amazon, noticed that the companies were not using the app to track their delivery fleets, but for the alert, it generated in case of any route deviation. This rang a bell. Rastogi and Garg gathered that while there are many systems to track the ...