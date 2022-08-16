Logistics unicorn Ecom Express sets up warehouse to serve Bengaluru

Ecom Express, a unicorn, said on Tuesday it has set up a fulfilment centre in Bengaluru’s Hoskote that is one of the largest such facilities in India for managing and shipping e-groceries.

Ecom said the fulfilment centre—a warehouse where orders are received, stored, packed and shipped to customers—spreads over 2 lakh square feet and it will deliver a wide selection of grocery products to consumers in and around city through its 100 stores. It can store up to 10 million product units across categories, including daily household supplies, staples, tea, snacks and beverages, confectionery and personal care.

‘’Today’s consumers are served with varied options thus placing a heavy demand on e-grocery players to provide speedy fulfilment of their orders at value,” said K. Satyanarayana, co-founder and director, . “This is a challenging proposition as it requires an ability to manage complexities to match the demand at scale and size.”

The new centre will create nearly 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, said the company. The roles include data entry operators, associates for pick, pack, and ship, inventory managers, loaders, unloaders, QC, security, housekeeping, and management staff.

The company has built a network of fulfilment centres to cater to the growing and complex needs of customers. “We will continue to invest and expand our fulfilment centres in response to the customer needs,” said Satyanarayana. “We are in the process of launching five more centres by the end of September 2022 to enable online grocery players to tap into this fast-growing market and benefit from the e-grocery boom.”

India’s online grocery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 33.00 per cent to reach $26.63 billion by FY2027.