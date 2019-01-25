Lower input costs could help margin growth of Pidilite Industries

Aided by the sixth consecutive quarter of year-on-year (YoY) double-digit volume growth, Pidilite Industries posted strong December quarter results. Growth was led by the consumer and bazaar segment, which grew by 13 per cent over the year-ago quarter.

The segment, comprising adhesives, sealants, construction/paint chemicals, as well as art and craft products, contributes about 86 per cent of consolidated revenues. Price hikes and higher stocking of products by distributors also aided volume and revenue growth. The key worry for the company and the Street is the stress on gross ...