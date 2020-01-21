Lower prices, metal production mar Hindustan Zinc's Q3 performance

Hindustan Zinc’s (HZL’s) lower-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended December 2019 (third quarter, or Q3) led to a 1.9 per cent fall in its share price on Tuesday. While the overall metal production was lower, volatility in base metal prices continues to hurt the company’s financial performance.

In Q3, the average zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange at $2,388 a tonne was down 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY); sequentially, it was up marginally by 2 per cent. Lead prices, however have seen some recovery, and were 4 per cent YoY and a per cent over the ...