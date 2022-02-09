James Murdoch, Uday Shankar launch fund with $1.5 bn commitment from QIA

-
ALSO READ
Uday Shankar takes 51% stake in James Murdoch's entity Lupa India
Uday Shankar, James Murdoch firm to pick up 39% stake in Viacom 18
Top Headlines: Govt seeks to spend more; more women than men overestimate
Govt extends Uday Kotak's term as IL&FS non-exec chairman by 6 months
The government has hit 5 sixes in a row with this Budget: Shankar Sharma
-
Lupa Systems founder and CEO James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, the former chairman and CEO of Star India and the former president of Walt Disney Asia Pacific, announced today they are forming a new venture, "Bodhi Tree," an investment platform that will be financially supported by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).
This new venture is designed to invest in media and consumer technology opportunities in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on India.
Bodhi Tree will leverage technology to provide disruptive solutions that drive transformational outcomes in sectors with deep consumer engagement – including media, education and healthcare – to positively impact millions of consumers across the region. Bodhi Tree will be investing at scale to achieve these outcomes.
The newly formed venture will be run by Murdoch and Shankar as co-chairs, combining decades of experience influencing the region's media landscape and emerging consumers. QIA will be committing up to $1.5 billion in Bodhi Tree's vision being pursued by Murdoch and Shankar.
"We are very pleased to announce Bodhi Tree," Messrs Murdoch and Shankar said. "Opportunities abound to scale exciting businesses in India and the broader Southeast Asia region. Our continued focus on investing and building relationships in these regions comes from our deep conviction in the long-term growth of these economies and the incredible power of these consumers, as these sectors are transformed by technology."
QIA CEO Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud said, "QIA is proud to play a key role in bringing Bodhi Tree to reality. QIA is investing in the technology and media space and India is a key market for us. QIA looks forward to backing Bodhi Tree as they drive forward their growth plans in the future."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU