Lupin gets inspection closure report from USFDA for Pithampur plant

The USFDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has closed its inspection of Lupin's manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, the company said on Thursday. The inspection for the facility was conducted by the US health regulator between February 3 and February 11, 2020, and concluded with two observations, the Mumbai-based company said.

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from for its Pithampur Unit-1 facility, said.

Managing Director Nilesh Gupta, said the company has received the EIR for the plant with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.