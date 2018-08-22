Lupin gets USFDA approval for generic oral contraceptive tablets

Drug major said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market tablets, used to prevent pregnancy, in the American market.



The company has received tentative approval for its (Estradiol Valerate Tablets, 3 mg and 1 mg and Estradiol Valerate and Dienogest Tablets, 2 mg/2 mg and 2 mg/3 mg) tablets from the (FDA), said in a statement.



The company's product, which is an estrogen/progestin combined (COC) indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy, is a generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc's Natazia tablets.



As per IQVIA MAT June data, tablets had annual sales of around $31.4 million in the US.