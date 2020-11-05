Lupin: Q2 unimpressive, more triggers required to drive stock

-
Lupin’s lower-than-expected performance for the September quarter (Q2) saw its stock close 0.91 per cent lower on a day when the Sensex ended 1.78 per cent higher. While the pharma major saw sequential rebound in sales in most of its target markets, the year-on-year performance was a mixed bag.
The US market, as anticipated, saw improvement led by launch of respiratory Albuterol generics and contribution of other products. Contributing 37 per cent to topline, US sales grew 15 per cent sequentially and 5.6 per cent year-on-year. However, India, with nearly similar contribution (35 per cent to topline) grew by 3.6 per cent sequentially. However, it saw sales contract by 0.7 per cent year-on-year. Others (8-9 per cent contributors) like emerging markets (Europe, Middle East, Africa) also grew by just 2 per cent year-on-year. Yet, these gains shaved off by the 3.7 per cent year-on-year decline in growth markets such as Latin America and Asia Pacific.
Thus, despite good growth in the US, consolidated sales fell by a per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,782 crore. Worse, gross margins also contracted by 140 basis points to 64 per cent led by a change in the product mix, while operating profit margin declined 410 basis points year-on-year. Adjusted for one off, net profits at Rs 211 crore was down 37.1 per cent year-on-year, significantly lower than expectation. HSBC's Q2 net profit estimates, for instance, was Rs 318 crore.
US sales were aided by a quick pick up on volumes of generic Albuterol aftera key competitor Perrigo temporarily exited the segment. Lupin also re-launched diabetes treatment Metformin generics, while its market share in thyroid treatment (Levothyroxin) too, improved. Also, in gastro treatment (Famotidine) where Lupin is the sole generic supplier of oral suspension, its volumes increased by 20 per cent sequentially. Lupin benefited from a full quarter's contribution of authorised generic Apriso (gastro product) and its share was 11 per cent in Q2 compared to 1 per cent in June quarter, say analysts. While this is positive, all eyes will be on sustenance of this momentum. The regulatory clearance for some of its plants in India and US are still pending.
In India, while growth has rebounded sequentially, sales have been flat on year-on-year basis and underperformed the India Pharma Market (IPM). The chronic portfolio contributions are strong for Lupin but benefits are still to accrue.
To summarise, more triggers are required to drive the stock. Analysts feel, although the stock has slipped over 16 per cent from its 52-week high (which was led by launch of its respiratory product, Albuterol), it currently factors in most positives. HSBC and Credit Suisse are among brokerages that have 'Neutral/Hold' ratings with target price of Rs 925-930 for the stock trading at Rs 936.
