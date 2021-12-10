Lupin to set up 100 diagnostic labs and 1,000 collection centres in 5 yrs

-
Lupin plans to set up over a hundred laboratories and a thousand franchisee-based collection centres as it aims to become among the top five diagnostic chains in the country.
The Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical company announced its foray in diagnostic business on Friday. The diagnostic sector is fragmented and organised chains have less than 20 per cent share of the overall business. A late entrant in the space, Lupin hopes to scale up the business leveraging its trust with health care professionals and with unique features such as temperature-controlled movement of samples, smart and interactive test reports among others.
Lupin Diagnostics will enable customers across India to obtain more accurate results with personalised insights, said Lupin’s managing director Nitin Gupta.
So far the company has set one national reference laboratory in Navi Mumbai and expects to operationalize eleven laboratories in East and West India in the current fiscal.
Lupin’s India region president (formulations) Rajeev Sibal said the company will use a combination of organic growth and acquisitions to achieve a pan Indian presence. The business is being internally funded and there is no dearth of resources, he said.
