Luxury segment accounts for half of unsold houses: Lodha Developers

-
ALSO READ
Lodha Developers plans to file DRHP for Rs 2,700-crore IPO this week
After NCR, DLF to delve into Mumbai, Chennai residential-property markets
Top real estate developers see more consolidation coming in 2021
A fresh lease of life for real estate?
Real estate players rejoice as Delhi govt cuts circle rates by 20%
-
Close to 48 per cent of the total unsold inventory of residential developments (by value) by Macrotech Developers, earlier known as Lodha Developers, was in premium and luxury projects, said the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company.
It filed its DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) late on Tuesday to raise Rs 2,500 crore through the IPO.
The DRHP said about 21 per cent of unsold inventory of the firm, which mostly operates in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), was priced between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore.
About 7 per cent was priced between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore, 22 per cent priced between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore, and 15 per cent above Rs 8 crore.
According to Anarock Property Consultants, at the end of 2020, of the total 638,000 unsold units in top seven cities, total stock in the luxury segment (priced above Rs 1.5 crore) was 14 per cent (industry figures).
For 9MFY21 and FY20, premium and luxury projects contributed Rs 1,327.8 crore and Rs 2,233.8 crore to sales, accounting for 42.22 per cent and 42.2 per cent of residential sales, respectively. The DRHP said 35 per cent of unsold inventory was below Rs 1 crore as of December 31, 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, unsold inventory in its affordable and mid-income projects constituted 52 per cent of the total unsold residential developments (by value).
For 9MFY21 and FY20, its affordable and mid-income projects contributed Rs 1,817.2 crore and Rs 3,055.3 crore to sales, which accounted for 57.78 per cent and 57.77 per cent of residential sales, respectively.
According to Anarock, 35 per cent of unsold stock in top seven cities was in the affordable segment (less than Rs 40 lakh) and 31 per cent in the mid-income segment, priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU