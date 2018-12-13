M&M bags orders to sell 20,000 units of electric three-wheelers for Rs 4 bn

Mahindra Electric Mobility, part of the Mahindra Group, is looking to become a volume player in the electric mobility space with the launch of its electric three wheelers. The company is partnering shared mobility service companies for bulk sale of these three wheelers.

It is aiming to sell about 20,000 units to two such companies — Three Wheels United and SmartE – valued at approximately Rs 4 billion, over the next one and half years. The pioneer in domestic electric vehicles (EV) space has also started reaching out to auto rickshaw associations to pitch its ...