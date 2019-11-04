M&M recalls a batch of XUV300 units to fix faulty suspension component

is recalling a limited batch of its models, the company said in a statement on Monday. It will be applicable to a batch of the models manufactured till May 2019. The "pro-active inspection and replacement of suspension component," will be done free of cost, it said.

"This is in keeping with the company’s customer-centric approach," the company added. The XUV 300 went on sale in December 2018 and competes with the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon among other models.