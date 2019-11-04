JUST IN
M&M recalls a batch of XUV300 units to fix faulty suspension component

It will be applicable to a batch of the models manufactured till May 2019

BS Reporter 

Mahindra & Mahindra
File photo: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai

Mahindra & Mahindra is recalling a limited batch of its XUV300 models, the company said in a statement on Monday. It will be applicable to a batch of the models manufactured till May 2019. The "pro-active inspection and replacement of suspension component," will be done free of cost, it said.

"This is in keeping with the company’s customer-centric approach," the company added. The XUV 300 went on sale in December 2018 and competes with the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon among other models.

The action is also in compliance with auto industry body, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' (SIAM) voluntary code on vehicle recall, it said. Under Siam's voluntary code that came into effect in 2012, auto companies have been recalling vehicles for repair and maintenance of faulty parts.
First Published: Mon, November 04 2019. 20:23 IST

