M&M recalls a batch of XUV300 units to fix faulty suspension component

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra XUV300 exhibits all the qualities of a serious challenger
Motown crisis: Deafening silence at Pimpri-Chinchwad's auto parts units
Slowdown pain spreads: Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Hero halt production
Passenger vehicle sales to outdo Siam's forecast, says M&M MD Pawan Goenka
Amid slowing sales, carmakers fear fee hike will further dent demand
-
"This is in keeping with the company’s customer-centric approach," the company added. The XUV 300 went on sale in December 2018 and competes with the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon among other models.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU