M&M signs pact with IIT Madras-incubated entity to launch campers in India

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it has signed a pact with Campervan Factory, an IIT Madras-incubated research-based caravan manufacturing company, to launch campers in India. These well-equipped campers, based on the double-cab Bolero Camper Gold platform, will cater to the self-drive tourism segment that is gaining popularity in the country.

This is the first time that an Indian automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has ventured into the caravan segment in India. As part of this agreement, the auto major will introduce innovative campervan designs and models in India that match international standards.

These will be developed with assistance from Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) for water management and waste disposal solutions and Saint Gobain Research Centre for their expertise in glazed solutions.

"Mahindra's entry into this segment fulfils the requirements of travel enthusiasts for whom the open road is the destination and those who want to enjoy the outdoors in complete freedom.

"Our Bolero Camper Gold - luxury camper trucks will be kitted with all modern conveniences for safe, comfortable and enjoyable travel – that too at an affordable cost," Mahindra Automotive Vice-President (Marketing) Harish Lalchandani said in a statement.

The company's alliance with Campervan Factory to produce these high-quality-yet-rugged camper trucks will be a boon for India's travel and tourism industry to cater to a new class of adventure seekers and adds a new source and RoI (return on investment) to business operations, he added.

The Mahindra Bolero Gold Camper luxury camper trucks will be offered with a range of facilities, including smart water solutions, fittings, comfortable interiors to cater to all kind of travellers, the company said.

Each camper truck will offer sleeping facility for four, sitting and dining facility for four, a restroom fitted with a bio-toilet and a shower, a complete kitchen with mini-fridge and microwave, an air-conditioner (optional), and a complete multimedia experience, including television and other conveniences, it added.

"It's a privilege to be associated with to launch campers in India. This could be a major shot in the arm for the Indian caravan market and will change the dynamics of holidaying in India. Caravan tourism is a blessing for the sector, especially given the effects of the pandemic," said K M Vandhan, director of Campervan Factory.

Caravan tourism has found favour from various state governments and they have announced many initiatives to support the industry, like the establishment of Caravan parks. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and many others have already announced caravan policies and are promoting it extensively.

Many other state governments are expected to announce its Caravan tourism programme shortly.

